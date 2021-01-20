How to spread some love and kindness during these trying times
It may be a new year, but many people are still facing the same challenges they had in 2020.
And while we don’t know when Covid-19 will end, the least we can do, is be kind to one another.
Su-Marie Annandale, Clere’s brand manager who led the #SpreadTheLove campaign, helped us compile tips on how to spread love in these trying times that force us to love one another from a distance.
“With 2021 not starting off the way all of us hoped; if ever there was a time for spreading a little love and kindness, it is now.
“Science from a recent study done at the University of Sussex has shown that when we do something good for others, it not only benefits them, it also boosts our own health and wellbeing.
“By examining brain scans of 1 000 participants, it was revealed that acts of kindness activated the reward centres of the brain. They also discovered that the more selfless the gesture the more the brain’s reward areas glowed,” said Annandale.
Annandale shared ways we can all spread some love and kindness during these trying times:
- Reach out to family and friends – we are fortunate to have the technology, so be sure to use it.
- Check in with your inner circle during your extra time at home – it's a great way to know if everyone is doing okay.
- Find ways to stay connected with your loved ones – host a virtual birthday party for a friend or call an elderly family member who lives alone.
- Love your neighbours – if you see them across the street or over the fence, wave at your neighbour and ask them how they are doing.
- Get the kids involved – if you and your family are spending the weekend indoors, it’s the perfect opportunity to get the kids to sort through their toys and set aside the ones they no longer use to donate to a local charity.
- Choose to smile more – the human brain is hard-wired to smile during happy times. Smiling even when something small happens in your day can send endorphins throughout your body, reducing stress. Put a sticky note with a positive affirmation on your computer monitor or door frame to remind you to smile every time you see it.
- Nourish your body – eating healthily will help boost your mood. Find a couple of healthy and simple meals that don’t require many ingredients to prep throughout the week. You could even consider trying out food subscription boxes to have delivered right to your door.