How to spread some love and kindness during these trying times

It may be a new year, but many people are still facing the same challenges they had in 2020.

And while we don’t know when Covid-19 will end, the least we can do, is be kind to one another.

Su-Marie Annandale, Clere’s brand manager who led the #SpreadTheLove campaign, helped us compile tips on how to spread love in these trying times that force us to love one another from a distance.

“With 2021 not starting off the way all of us hoped; if ever there was a time for spreading a little love and kindness, it is now.

“Science from a recent study done at the University of Sussex has shown that when we do something good for others, it not only benefits them, it also boosts our own health and wellbeing.