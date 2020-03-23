How you can help against the spread of covid-19

With the rise of the corona outbreak in South Africa, health officials and government have asked fellow countryman to help against the spreed of the virus. The Imbumba Foundation, in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Old Mutual and the Rand Water Foundation have launched the #Soap4Hope campaign, with the aim of collecting anti-bacterial hand-wash soap and other alternatives to help curb and prevent unnecessary widespread infection within underprivileged South African communities. Washing of the hands has been a great part of the government's campaign to help prevent to spread of the covid-19. Following the call by the South African government and relevant stakeholders within the health sector, for the greater South African community to heed calls for hygiene, the Imbumba Foundation has established core objectives that will guide the campaign for its relief programme. • To collect hand washing soap to achieve the number 1 priority of handwashing for 20 seconds.

• To roll-out a drive to establish hygiene protocol by providing these soaps to those with limited access.

• Advocate access to water for under-resourced communities and partner with relevant water and sanitation bodies, to support and enable hygiene practices.

• To establish partnerships with the relevant water and sanitation bodies to enable hygiene practices for the under-resourced. These multi-stakeholder partnerships are to strengthen governments efforts in combating the Corona Virus: Covid 19.

• To make use of multimedia platforms in order to create a sense of hope and inspiration, for everyone, even post the pandemic.

CEO of the Imbumba Foundation, Richard Mabaso says “As a foundation, we felt compelled to act by reaching out to our fellow South Africans as we fight this pandemic.

"We have been witnessing the coronavirus rip through the global community and decided that we needed to create a programme that will help address an immediate need for hygiene. South Africans are known and well respected for their humanity and unity in all crises and for their activism; whether in groups or as individuals.

"Our people have continuously demonstrated the spirit of togetherness and so we call upon them, to once again, help us to inspire hope as we live through these trying times and try to shape a positive narrative that will see us through this period and beyond. Of course access remains a huge barrier, however, we have resolved to undertake this task with enthusiasm, patriotism and heart”.

The Imbumba Foundation, created #Trek4Mandela, through which the organisation has been championing the #Caring4Girls programme, since 2012. An initiative which provides menstrual hygiene support in the form of sanitary pads and menstrual hygiene education to more than 950,000 girls throughout the 9 Provinces of South Africa.

From Friday 20 March, South Africans are encouraged to participate and lend a hand by dropping off these essentials at the Imbumba Foundation – 43 Wierda Road West, Sandton Johannesburg or at the Nelson Mandela Foundation – 107 Central Street, Houghton Johannesburg.

The public is also encouraged to make donations online on https://www.givengain.com/cc/soap4hope



