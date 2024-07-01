If you’re thinking of trying a bleach bath to treat your eczema, this is what you need to know

If you have chronic eczema, you may be curious to try the home remedy called a “bleach bath.”

Eczema symptoms can be triggered by allergies, genetics, climate, stress, and other factors.

Although hot water and bubble baths may sound relaxing to many, for those with eczema, also referred to as atopic dermatitis, this can have the opposite effect, causing dry, scaly, red patches to develop on the skin.

“Bleach is antibacterial, and studies have shown that a diluted bleach bath may reduce eczema symptoms by reducing bacteria and inflammation on the skin,” says board-certified dermatologist Ross Radusky, MD, FAAD, from New York.