Infinite Foods creates scholarship programme to support lifestyle medicine practitioners in Sub-Saharan Africa

PLANT-based food platform, Infinite Foods has created a new scholarship programme to help community physicians across Africa to be certified in lifestyle medicine. Lifestyle medicine is the evidence-based practice of incorporating plant-based food, physical activity, positive sleep, and distress habits into a patient’s life to pro-actively prevent, treat and reverse chronic disease. In Africa, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is one of the most common lifestyle diseases and is responsible for 13% of all deaths. The rate of CVD-related deaths continues to increase by more than 50% over the past 30 years, according to a study by globalheartjournal.com. Owing to these numbers, Infinite Foods said proactive preventative measures in Africa’s health systems were crucial. According to Infinite Foods, the only countries in Sub-Saharan Africa with lifestyle medicine organisations, were Nigeria and South Africa.

The scholarship will be accessible for aspiring lifestyle medicine practitioners across Sub-Saharan Africa in the countries where Infinite Foods operates including South Africa, Mauritius, Botswana, and Kenya.

It will provide financial support for interested physicians to study and complete the lifestyle medicine certification exam.

Infinite Foods will also provide monetary and in-kind contributions to incorporate and establish new lifestyle medicine associations within these Sub-Saharan countries.

Going forward, Infinite Foods said it would help support the creation of local associations to provide health practitioners for a community and to educate citizens and governments on the benefits of plant-based diets.

“In the past, lifestyle medicine certification has been cost-prohibitive for many physicians in Africa," Chief executive of Infinite Foods, Michelle Adelman said.

"Through this scholarship, we hope to further encourage the growth of holistic, preventative healthcare and plant-based nutrition for the continent," Adelman said.

Aldeman said equipping more physicians with the knowledge of lifestyle medicine will help ease the economic burden of lifestyle diseases that are becoming the leading killer on the continent.

Infinite Foods encourages all physicians who meet the requirements to submit their applications.

The submission deadline is May 7, 2021. Applications can be made through the website: www.infinitefoods.com

Infinite Food’s international portfolio extends to over 1 000 retail and food service outlets across South Africa, Mauritius, Botswana, and Kenya.

The platform helps Sub-Saharan Africa create a healthy and sustainable food system by supplementing the demand for environmentally-taxing meat and dairy with healthier plant-based foods.