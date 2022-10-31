IOL Health digital magazine explores matters of the heart

This month’s IOL Health digital magazine is packed with expert advice on how to take care of your heart. And we’re not just talking about nutrition and going for regular check-ups – it all starts with a lifestyle choice and the decision to implement positive changes for overall health.

Story continues below Advertisement

In this edition, we look at how paying attention to your heartbeat could save your life. We also take a deep dive into Pilates and why former athletes are singing its praises. At the tail-end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we’ve featured a local non-profit organisation which has created a sports bra that shows you how to perform a self-examination.

We hope you enjoy the read, and don’t forget to look after your heart! - Marchelle The medical field has made some amazing strides over the years, but the most significant life-altering choices are still up to us.

Story continues below Advertisement

While my heart is subject to an occasional heartbreak here and there, I genuinely care for it and would not offer it up to my crush without second thoughts.

Story continues below Advertisement