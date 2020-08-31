IOL Health digital magazine focuses on female wellbeing and self care
Our new free monthly digital Health Magazine looks at women’s wellness, beauty, and how to stay healthy during the pandemic.
The lockdown was not an easy time for most women and I know that to be true. It wasn’t smooth sailing for me. There were many times where I had to be intentional about taking care of my mental health.
Most times, I was on my own at home and I had to make a point of looking after my mind, body and spirit.
Ladies, the World Health Organization is predicting that mental health issues will linger longer than the global Covid-19 outbreak.
This issue is focused on women’s health, breastfeeding during the pandemic, what it means to be healthy as a woman in this time and how to buy the best fitness essentials for exercising at home, if you haven’t returned to the gym.
In this edition, you can read all about the Former First Lady of the US, Michelle Obama’s struggle with depression during the stay-at-home period.
We also highlight the importance of self-care, skincare and how to make the most of your meal prep.
Fitness trainer and health advocate, Mapule Ndhlovu has been staying fit and has her predictions on what exercise will look like during covid times.
While it hasn’t been the easiest Women’s Month, we should be optimistic about the future and the promise of hope for all women and their families after the pandemic.
