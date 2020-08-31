IOL Health digital magazine focusses on female wellbeing and self care

Our new free monthly digital Health Magazine looks at women’s wellness, beauty, and how to stay healthy during the pandemic.

The lockdown was not an easy time for most women and I know that to be true. It wasn’t smooth sailing for me. There were many times where I had to be intentional about taking care of my mental health.

Most times, I was on my own at home and I had to make a point of looking after my mind, body and spirit.

Ladies, the World Health Organization is predicting that mental health issues will linger longer than the global Covid-19 outbreak.

This issue is focused on women’s health, breastfeeding during the pandemic, what it means to be healthy as a woman in this time and how to buy the best fitness essentials for exercising at home, if you haven’t returned to the gym.