IOL Health digital magazine: Healthy budget for a healthy lifestyle

Eating a well-balanced diet is a key component to living a long and healthy life. But, starting a healthy lifestyle can be hard, intimidating and even expensive if you follow all the healthy hints that are available on the market. While there is some truth to the fact that eating fresh, whole food can cost more than highly processed products, eating well and in a way that enhances health doesn’t have to break the bank.

With food prices rising and the standard of living increasing rapidly, we need to admit we all need to be financially savvy with our money, including our health spending. In this month’s IOL Health Digital Magazine, we look at how we can all be healthy on a budget. We look at how you can read and understand your medical aid better to avoid paying for benefits you will never use. As well as understanding the terms and conditions to avoid co-payments.

We provide a list of healthy and inexpensive snacks that can get you closer to your health goals. We also give you fitness options to help you avoid gym fees and fitness subscriptions.

To help you save money and medical bills, we outline some of our unhealthy habits that cost us financially and can contribute to high medical bills in the future. Living healthy and maintaining a healthy life is possible and the magazine helps provide practical options. More expensive does not mean healthier. Don’t be seduced by fancy food co-ops, organic labels, or marketing gimmicks.

