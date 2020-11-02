IOL Health digital magazine: The self-care issue

There’s only two months till 2020 ends. It’s truly been a rollercoaster ride having to manage your work and home life in the midst of a pandemic, it wasn’t easy. This time taught us a few things and helped to prioritise things that are important to us. One of them being self-care. In the past, self-care seemed like a luxury or something far-fetched but now it has been proven to show a pivotal role in our health, especially our mental health. But what is self-care? Experts say it is any activity that we do deliberately in order to take care of our mental, emotional, and physical health. Although it’s a simple concept, in theory, it’s something we very often overlook. Good self-care is key to an improved mood and reduced anxiety. It’s also crucial to a good relationship with yourself and others. In this month’s issue, we look at the importance of self-care during these stressful times and how to manage stress through yoga and meditation.

For those who have experienced trauma recently or in the past, we share our knowledge on mindful healing: a mental state achieved by focusing one's awareness on the present moment, while calmly acknowledging and accepting one's feelings, thoughts, and bodily sensations, used as a therapeutic technique.

For most parts of the year, many people could not see any family or friends and they had to turn to their four-legged friends to help them through this time. We look at how pets can help improve your mental health.

Most people will attest that this year has been tough on their finances and that requires people to be creative when it comes to spending money.

In this edition, we look at how you can create your “soft life” at home by creating your own spa day, how to tap into the beautiful trend of bath bombs to give you an extra boost and a more relaxing bath time.

You’ve survived 2020, so give yourself credit and reward your body with good food, exercise, mindfulness and if bubbly is your thing, pop the cork on your bottle and celebrate the year that was and the year that is to come. It hasn’t been easy, but we all deserve self-love and self-care!

