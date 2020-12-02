IOL Health digital magazine: Your festive health guide

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

2020 has been an epic marathon but we are almost at the finish line. The race to December has left many of us exhausted and in need of some real down time. But we shouldn't make too many compromises with our diet, fitness and self care regime. For many people this year came with challenges, grief and pain. But for others 2020 also presented opportunities for growth, development and pushing through the boundaries.

Whatever this year gave you, you can be proud of how far you’ve come, living through the pandemic was not easy.

Festive health guide

As we get closer to the holiday season, we are still fully aware that this year’s festivities won’t be the same as previous years.

Traditions are going to change and be adapted and safety is going to be a priority for many people, instead of being carefree and throwing yourself head first into the “silly season”.

With the festivities underway, many people will be partying and celebrating. In this issue we look at some healthy drinks that can still give the buzz that you want but with less sugar.

We also look at how to recover naturally the following day – with some great hangover cure suggestions.

We also understand that this time may be a challenge for many who might have heightened anxieties when it comes to the festive season.

We help you deal with that and have some practical solutions – one of which is our healthy gift guide list – to take the stress and strain out of gift buying this year.

As we unwind, we prioritise things that we have been avoiding the whole year like cleaning your beauty brushes to pro-level standards to avoid skin irritation.

We’ve also been stuck indoors for maybe too long and in December we can go out and enjoy the sun and outdoors activities with the family – we’ve got you covered with a guide to all your sunscreen needs.

Most of all let’s use this holiday season to reconnect with family and friends, sit around the braai and share a meal together and appreciate life.

Let’s be safe, responsible, be kind to each other – it’s been a tough year.

This is our last health issue for 2020, thank you for being a part of our journey.

Till we meet again next year, Happiness and Health, Always.

Click here to read the magazine

Subscribe to IOL's free digital magazines by emailing the word Digital to [email protected]