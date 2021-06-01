IOL Health digital magazine: Your winter survival guide

Winter is on its way bringing with it colds and flu, dry skin and stiff joints.

It this season it can be tough for everyone to stay healthy. Darker skies, shorter days and colder weather can be enough to derail even the most avid fitness fan.

This edition is designed to give you guidance on how you can navigate this season and also help you get your family and friends get through winter with ease.

Jackets are essential in this season, but getting the right one may be tricky. We share the different options with you to help you pick the right one for your outdoor activity.

We all know that summer bodies are made in winter. However, it’s easier said than done. So we give you practical ways on how you can get rid of the extra kilograms or even avoid piling them up. Many experts have noted the importance of exercise during this time: keep moving.

Food is a winter survival method for many homes, so it’s important to know foods that support skin, body and keep illnesses away in colder days.

Winter is not friendly to the skin. It tends to leave it dry and flaky, which is why when seasons change, one must adjust their skincare routine. We share the best ways you can take care of your skin.

Above all, we hope that this winter you keep safe by maintaining all Covid regulations, taking your vitamins and support your immune system.

Winter can be one of the best seasons if you are prepared for it.

Read the full issue here