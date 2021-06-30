IOL Health Magazine is out: The trends alert issue
We are officially half way through the year.
Many people and are looking for ways to improve their health goals and finish the year strong.
If you are one of those who have hit the evaluation mark to mark six months into the year, or are ready to finish your year strong, this trend alert health issue will help you start the second half of 2021 with knowledge about the latest health trends.
This health issue we looked at the latest health trends you should know, healthy foods that you can add to your diet, fitness advances that will accelerate your fitness lifestyle and so much more.
These will help you stay committed to your goals or help you excel in your quest to live a healthier life.
Whether you have you were healthy or not, fit or picked up a health hobby in the first six months of 2021, this edition will help you navigate a healthy life.
With the third wave of Covid-19 in South Africa and lockdown restrictions level 4, it has become even more important to stay healthy or commit to healthy lifestyle.
Whatever you do in the next six months, make sure you choose health and make time to prioritise it.
The pandemic has taught us and continues to teach us – Your Health is your Wealth.
Read the latest issue of the IOL Health Magazine here.