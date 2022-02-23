IOL Health’s digital magazine: A fresh start on your health

If we have learnt anything about the two-year pandemic, it is that the right time to start being healthy is right now. Investing in your health and making sure that your health is top priority. So, If you are not the kind of person who sets New Year's Resolutions, the pandemic should be a good enough reason to start afresh and prioritise health if you had paused.

This month’s health magazine is here to help you with that. This theme is here to help you start, maintain and master your health journey. In this issue we talk about resolutions, how to start, what to consider and how to avoid them from becoming detrimental to your health. We also focus on trends in fitness, food and athleisure, among other things. This is to help you know what you must have in health right now.