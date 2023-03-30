IV therapy in wellness has emerged as a recent 'holy grail' lifestyle treatment - but experts advise caution

In today's fast-paced world, where everyone is chasing after their dreams and racing against time, taking care of our physical and mental health has become a top priority. From yoga and meditation to organic food and supplements, our wellness industry has grown exponentially over the last decade.

But have you heard about the newest trend that has taken the health and wellness world by storm? It's the administration of intravenous (IV) therapy! Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Adele, and our very own Khanyi Mbau who told people to “Just get magnesium and a bit of sun B12 and have sea moss” and call it a day, have been raving about the benefits of this therapy that promises the ultimate boost to their physical and mental health. So, let's delve into the world of IV therapy and explore what it entails and why it has become one of the most popular trends in the wellness industry.

Vitamin treatments, also known as intravenous vitamin therapy, involve infusing a mixture of vitamins and minerals directly into the bloodstream through an IV drip. Picture: Emin BAYCAN /Unsplash Vitamin treatments, also known as intravenous vitamin therapy, involve infusing a mixture of vitamins and minerals directly into the bloodstream through an IV drip. Benefits IV of treatment One reason why leading celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and others have been advocating for IV vitamin treatments as part of their wellness routine is due to the belief that it boosts the immune system and provides quick relief from hangovers, fatigue, and jet lag.

IV vitamin therapy is viewed as a convenient, and effective way to maintain optimal health and reduce stress levels. Moreover, some experts also believe that IV vitamin therapy can help those with nutrient deficiencies or absorption problems, such as those suffering from Crohn's or celiac disease, as well as people undergoing cancer treatments or recovering from surgery. Overall, the growing trend of IV vitamin therapy reflects the increasing interest of people to take personal responsibility for their health and wellness and search for alternative ways to boost their immune system and treat various health issues quickly and effectively.

So what are the possible risks involved? One possible risk of using IV treatment therapy for wellness is infection. According to a 2019 article in the American Journal of Infection Control, there have been reports of bloodstream infections associated with intravenous vitamin infusions. The article notes that the risk of infection is higher when the IV treatment is administered by unlicensed or improperly trained individuals.

Another possible downside is the lack of regulation in the industry. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not regulate IV therapy for wellness purposes. This means that there is no oversight on the safety or efficacy of the IV treatments being offered. Additionally, there may be potential side effects from the high doses of vitamins and minerals being delivered through IV therapy, such as nausea, vomiting, and headaches. It is also possible to overdose on certain vitamins, which can be harmful. It is important to note that there is limited scientific evidence to support the use of IV therapy for wellness purposes. Many health experts recommend obtaining nutrients through a balanced diet and taking supplements as directed by a healthcare professional.