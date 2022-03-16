IVF treatment put Kourtney Kardashian ‘into menopause’

Kourtney Kardashian has been undergoing fertility treatment because she and fiancé Travis Barker want to have a baby together but she admitted the process “hasn't been the most amazing experience”. She was particularly unimpressed by “rude” trolls online commenting on the weight she’s gained as a result.

Story continues below Advertisment

In a clip from new reality show “The Kardashians”, Kourtney said in a confessional: “Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF. “Like, it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.” The 42-year-old star has Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with former partner Scott Disick.

In another conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner, the Poosh founder opened up about the side effects of the treatment.

Story continues below Advertisment

She said: “Every single person on social media is always like ‘Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s gained so much weight’. "It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through. The medication they’re giving me, they put me into menopause … Literally into menopause.” Jenner asked: “Based off of what, a drug?”

Story continues below Advertisment

Kourtney confirmed: “Yes.” The new clips were released hours after the first official trailer for the Hulu show dropped, and the promotional film showed Kourtney and Barker – who has Landon, 18, and 16-year-old Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler – attending doctors appointments together. The 46-year-old drummer was instructed to “put a sample in a cup”, prompting Kourtney to quip: “Turn the mics off. You don’t get the audio (for that).”

Story continues below Advertisment