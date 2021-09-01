J&J's HIV vaccine fails trial in latest blow to the field

London - Johnson & Johnson's experimental vaccine failed to provide sufficient protection against HIV to young women in sub-Saharan Africa, in the latest setback to the field after a string of earlier failures.

The mid-stage study called Imbokodo, testing the experimental J&J vaccine, included 2 600 women participants across five Southern African countries, where women and girls accounted for over 60% of all new HIV infections last year.

J&J said it was continuing to study the safety and efficacy of a different experimental HIV vaccine among men who have sex with men, and transgender persons. That trial, conducted in the Americas and Europe, is expected to be completed in March 2024.

Despite the discovery of effective treatments that can put the virus in remission, experts say an HIV vaccine is critical to eradicating the virus that causes AIDS, which resulted in 680 000 deaths last year.