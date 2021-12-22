Jada Pinkett Smith films her first-ever colonoscopy for 'Red Table Talk'

The 50-year-old actress allowed cameras to follow her to the hospital as she gets her first-ever colonoscopy, and in the same episode, the Hollywood star discusses the importance of gut health with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and son Jaden Smith. In a video clip shared with People, Jada says: "Sticking cameras in your booty. That's a little cumbersome, you know.

"For a moment I have a bit of a panic when I first started. I was just like I got scared but I just want people to know that it was very easeful process. I feel good. I feel extra good because I'm on the other side." Jada has followed in the footsteps of her husband Will Smith, who filmed his own colonoscopy in 2019.

The movie star posted a 17-minute video of the procedure on YouTube, where it has since attracted almost four million views. Meanwhile, Jada recently discussed the couple's love life publicly.

The actress suggested during an episode of 'Red Table Talk' that their sex life was complicated by the number of years they've been married. She said: "The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. "That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex."