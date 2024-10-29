Joburg school’s heartfelt campaign leads to life-saving surgeries in Durban

What started as a campaign to get students off their mobile phones at Holy Rosary School in Edenvale, Johannesburg, blossomed into a heart-warming initiative that has changed the lives of two children forever. In a world where the pull of smartphones is strong, the school’s effort to break this cycle of dependency turned into a mission of compassion, resulting in a medical team working with The Children’s Cardiac Foundation of Africa to perform two life-saving heart surgeries for children suffering from congenital heart disease.

The surgeries on baby Tamia Amy Mathebula, 8-months old, and Okuhle Olivia Zuma, 9-years- old, were performed by Dr Darshan Reddy, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon specialising in pediatric cardiac surgery and a team of specialist nurses at Durban’s Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre this week. At the heart of this incredible journey was the school’s “Phone-Free 40 Days” campaign, an initiative aimed at encouraging students to disconnect from their smartphones and reconnect with real-life activities. Following its success, the school introduced another campaign, “80 Days, Phone Like It’s 1999,” where students traded in their smartphones for simpler, feature phones.

Through these campaigns, the students not only gained a new appreciation for life beyond their screens but also raised funds that went towards supporting the Children’s Cardiac Foundation of Africa, which provides surgeries to children in need. Okuhle Olivia Zuma, 9-years-old surrounded by family and staff. Picture: Supplied Reflecting on the journey, Holy Rosary Principal Natalie Meerholz shared, “Our school theme for the year was ‘Hearts on Fire,’ and we wanted to make it tangible for the children. We set out hoping to sponsor surgery for one child, but to our delight, we were able to partner with the Angel Network and The Children’s Cardiac Foundation of Africa to sponsor surgeries for two children. It was more than we ever expected.” The students, staff, and broader Holy Rosary community embraced the cause wholeheartedly.

“There’s been such excitement around this,” said Meerholz. “Our parents have been holding prayer circles all week for the children and the medical teams. It truly feels like we’ve had incredible support behind us.” In addition to the phone-free campaign, Holy Rosary students also embarked on a unique and creative fundraising effort: crocheting.

“One of the surprising outcomes of the campaign was that the girls started doing other things, like taking up new hobbies. Crocheting became a big hit! We sold over 1,000 balls of wool and even hosted an event to try and break the world record for the most people crocheting simultaneously. Although we didn’t break the record, over 600 people participated, and it turned into a huge community effort,” Meerholz recounted with pride. The entire initiative was more than just a school fundraiser—it was a purpose-driven campaign that touched the lives of everyone involved.

“Through these campaigns, we didn’t just raise money; we raised awareness about heart health,” said Meerholz. In September, the school also launched a campaign focused on heart health awareness to further emphasise the importance of the cause. Holy Rosary School’s mission extended beyond raising funds. It was about making a difference, one heart at a time.

Their partnership with the Children’s Cardiac Foundation of Africa, based at the Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre, played a vital role in helping children who otherwise would not have had access to life-saving heart surgery. As Meerholz summed it up: “It’s been a purpose-led drive, and through it, we’ve witnessed the generosity and unity of our school community. We couldn’t be more grateful to have played a part in giving these children a second chance at life.” Dr Reddy echoed Meerholz sentiments.

“Without intervention, they would have faced the devastating consequences of heart failure in their late teenage years or early adulthood. By addressing these defects early, we’re not just prolonging life—we’re vastly improving its quality,” he said. Dr Reddy highlighted the immense impact these surgeries have, not just on the individual children but also on the broader healthcare system. “With over 500 children in KwaZulu-Natal alone waiting for heart surgery, and a national backlog of over 3,000, every surgery we perform eases the overwhelming strain on the public health sector.

These surgeries are life-saving, and the work of The Children’s Cardiac Foundation of Africa is crucial in tackling this backlog.” Niresh Bechan, CEO of Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre said the foundation had recently celebrated reaching a milestone of 100 successful surgeries for needy children battling congenital heart disease. “Each surgery represents a child given a new lease on life, and it’s a testament to the dedication of our medical teams, as well as the generosity of donors and supporters,” he said.

He underscored the importance of community involvement in sustaining the foundation’s mission. “Initiatives like the one from Holy Rosary School are absolutely vital, it also speaks to the heart of Lenmed’s Vision of building healthier and prosperous communities. “Their commitment and fundraising efforts allowed us to perform two life-saving surgeries, and this kind of support is what makes our work possible.