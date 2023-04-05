Johnson & Johnson to pay $9bn in settlement claims for talc-based baby powder

Johnson & Johnson's baby powder has been a household name for decades, but in recent years, the product has come under fire due to concerns about its safety. In October 2019, the company issued a voluntary recall of its talc-based baby powder products after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found trace amounts of asbestos in a bottle.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that has been linked to lung cancer and mesothelioma when inhaled. While talc itself is not considered to be a carcinogen, it is often found near asbestos in the earth, which can lead to contamination. Picture by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels However, asbestos exposure can have serious health consequences. When asbestos fibres are inhaled, they can become lodged in the lungs and other organs, causing inflammation and scarring over time. This can lead to several health problems, including:

Mesothelioma: This is a rare form of cancer that affects the lining of the lungs, abdomen, or heart. It is almost always caused by exposure to asbestos and can take decades to develop. Lung cancer: Asbestos exposure can also increase the risk of developing lung cancer, particularly in smokers. Asbestosis: This is a chronic lung disease that is caused by the buildup of scar tissue in the lungs. It can cause shortness of breath, coughing, and chest pain.

Pleural plaques: These are areas of thickened tissue on the lining of the lungs. While they are not cancerous, they can be a sign of asbestos exposure and may increase the risk of developing other asbestos-related diseases. It's important to note that the health effects of asbestos exposure can take years or even decades to develop. This means that people who were exposed to asbestos many years ago may only now be experiencing symptoms or being diagnosed with an asbestos-related disease.

There is no safe level of asbestos exposure, and the best way to prevent health problems is to avoid exposure altogether. This is why asbestos has been banned in many countries, and why strict regulations are in place to limit exposure in workplaces where it is still used. If you suspect that you may have been exposed to asbestos, it's important to talk to your doctor and get regular check-ups to monitor your health.

Following the recall, a number of lawsuits were filed against Johnson & Johnson by consumers who claimed that the company's talc-based products had caused them harm. Many of these lawsuits were consolidated into a class action lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. The class action lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of consumers who had purchased Johnson & Johnson's talc-based baby powder products, alleged that the company had known for decades that its products contained asbestos but had failed to warn consumers of the risks. The lawsuit also claimed that the company had engaged in deceptive marketing practices by promoting its products as safe and gentle for babies.

According to reports by the MailI 38,000 lawsuits have been filed. To avoid facing penalties, J&J formed LTL Management, a company that held all of the liabilities related to the thousands of lawsuits the company faced. Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay 100,000 claimants seeking damages after suffering medical issues linked to its talc-based baby powder products. The settlement did not include an admission of wrongdoing by the company. In addition to the class action lawsuit, Johnson & Johnson faces thousands of individual lawsuits from consumers who claim that its talc-based products caused them harm.