Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation launches first-ever global Type 1 Diabetes Index

“Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an incurable autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all, leading to long-term complications which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves and heart; and even death if left untreated. “It is one of the fastest-growing chronic health conditions”, said Dr Kerry Kalweit, a medical officer at the Gauteng Department of Health and a physician-scientist passionate about Type 1 diabetes, child health and endocrinology.

The diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes in adults is on the rise and accounts for close to 50% of all T1D diagnoses, contrary to popular belief that it is only detected in childhood and the first few years of puberty. There is no prevention treatment available for the rapid onset of diabetes Type 1, which has nothing to do with nutrition or way of life. Although the exact causes are unknown, scientists think that genetic and environmental triggers may be at play.

The Type 1 Diabetes Index has officially been launched by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), a global organisation for T1D research and activism.

The T1D Index is a groundbreaking data modelling tool that assesses the impact of the T1D crisis on personal and public health in every nation on the planet. There have been significant data gaps about the prevalence and effects of Type 1 diabetes until now. By identifying workable country-by-country treatments, such as prompt diagnosis, readily available care, and financing for research that could result in cures, utilising data and insights from the T1D Index can help transform the lives of people living with Type 1 diabetes. The top medical journal for diabetes and endocrinology, “The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology”, has published the T1D Index and related studies.

“As a member of the T1D community, I know many are not as fortunate as I am to have the resources necessary to live a healthy and fulfilled life,” Aaron Kowalski, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation CEO, said. “This is why I am so proud that significant progress has been made to understand T1D’s global impact through the T1D Index. We are calling on government and public health decision makers throughout the world to utilise the tool to identify and implement interventions that can change the trajectory of T1D.” The index will increase awareness of the difficulties and inadequacies faced by Type 1 diabetes sufferers worldwide.

The foundation worked with partners and experts from around the world to produce the index. It was created using the findings of a global survey of more than 500 endocrinologists and 400 publications. “The index uniquely illuminates the human burden of T1D by highlighting ‘missing people’, which is the number of people who would still be alive today if they had not died early due to complications from T1D, and ‘healthy years lost’, which represents time lost to ill-health, disability or early death from living with T1D”, said Kalweit. “Simulations from the T1D Index suggest that globally, as at 2022, there are more than 3.86 million ‘missing people’ and an average of 32 ‘healthy years lost’ to T1D per person, if diagnosed at age 10,” she added.