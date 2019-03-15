Kate Beckinsale was a “monster” whilst she was in the hospital for a ruptured ovarian cyst earlier this year. YouTube.com

Kate Beckinsale was a “monster” whilst she was in the hospital for a ruptured ovarian cyst earlier this year. The 45-year-old actress landed herself in hospital in January from the injury - in which a cyst inside the ovaries becomes so large it presses against nerves and eventually ruptures - and has now said the drugs she was put on to ease her pain made her act like a “monster”.

She said: “I don’t drink coffee or alcohol or anything, so the minute I’m given an IV drug, I become a monster.”

And the ‘Underworld’ star says some of her drug-induced antics included telling lies to her friends, dancing, and trying to “touch people’s bottoms”.

Speaking during an appearance on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’, Kate added: “I had friends of mine come visit me in the hospital and I’d be like ‘Oh you look so good, you were looking tubby a few weeks ago.’ Terrible things that weren’t true! They were just me saying nasty things.

“Then there was a lot of dancing, trying to touch people’s bottoms, it was a lot. I kept finding out what I’d done weeks later and having to then apologise.”

The brunette beauty - who is in a relationship with Ariana Grande’s former fiancé Pete Davidson - was hospitalised toward the end of January, and posted a picture on social media to explain her situation, where she revealed the morphine she was on had caused her to start crying.

Alongside a picture of herself with tear-stained cheeks, Kate wrote: "Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly (sic)”

At the time of her hospitalisation, Kate didn’t give any further details on her condition, but surgery wasn’t thought to be likely as most cases of ruptured cysts simply call for treatment through pain medication.

Bang showbiz