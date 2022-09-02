Kate Moss used 12-step plan to get her act together

Kate Moss’s wild lifestyle left her adrenal glands and nervous system “f*****”. The 48-year-old supermodel was once known for her partying ways but has now been sober for some time, and revealed she used the self-help tome the “Big Book” – which chronicles the famous 12-step recovery programme – to “fix” herself and examine her own “shortcomings”.

She told Britain's Vogue magazine: “I learnt to look at myself, at my shortcomings and truthfully at who I am. And not be afraid. I started meditating every day, doing transcendental meditation, wild swimming… I tried everything (new).” Moss – who has 19-year-old daughter Lila with former partner Jefferson Hack – loves to retreat to her garden when she’s feeling tired. She explained: “I come here and lie on the grass and burn frankincense. I listen to music and have a moment of peace. It’s so peaceful. This is where I come to get grounded.”

Moss began her modelling career when she was just 14-years old and she is “horrified” about what was deemed “acceptable” in the fashion industry in those days.

She said: “When I think back to what I was doing at that age, I am horrified at what was acceptable back then. People wouldn’t believe it.” Her own experiences led to her setting up the Kate Moss Agency – which represents the likes of Stella Maxwell, Georgia Palmer and her own daughter – and her biggest priority is making sure her young models are well looked after. She said: “My primary concern is that the kids are taken care of – and if they’re not, I get really p***** off .”

And Moss is much happier being in charge of her own career. She explained: “Because I can say no. ‘No, that’s not right. I want more. No, I think you’re underselling me. No, that’s not correct’.” The Cosmoss founder is proud Lila is doing well in the fashion industry as an “independent woman”.

