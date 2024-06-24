Kellanova champions nutrition and community impact with 'Power of Breakfast' campaign

To show determination in making a difference in communities, schools and families, Kellanova hosted a breakfast experience in Melrose Arch last week that had a panel discussion to educate on the power of breakfast. The panel had four speakers, the host Olwethu Leshabane, Mbali Mapholi from Urban Dietitians, corporate affairs director at Kellanova, Zandile Mposelwa and marketing director at Kellanova South Africa, Tamsin Darroch.

The US food giant Kelloggs, now Kellanova, has been around for over 100 years. They have launched a campaign called the “Power of Breakfast”, aimed at showcasing the various nutritious breakfast options, as well as educating on the importance of breakfast. In South Africa, since 2014, Kellanova, through the Better Days school feeding programme, in collaboration with the government and Food Forward South Africa, a non governmental organisation, have donated over 58 million meals. About 35,000 children in schools located in Gauteng, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal get cereal from Kellanova every school day. “We have what we call the Kellanova ‘Better Days Promise’, it is a promise to constantly address an intersection between hunger, sustainability, equity, diversity and inclusion. Its about bringing those together and creating better days for consumers,” said Kellanova’s corporate affairs director Zandile Mposelwa.

To better educate on nutrition and the importance of breakfast, was dietician Mbali Mapholi. When asked what is the importance of breakfast and why it should be consumed within the first hour of waking up she said: “Think of breakfast as a meal that provides your body with fuel early on in the day.” Breakfast provides the body with essential nutrients and energy needed to start the day, you get an energy boost, and this helps with metabolism management and better cognitive function. This is important for adults as much as it is for children.

Eating within the first hour of waking helps stabilise blood sugar levels, preventing mid-morning energy slumps and aiding in better overall glucose control. She also shared on the benefits of including food high in fibre to your everyday diet. Fibre promotes regular bowel movements and prevents constipation. Fibre is also food for the good bacteria, making it very important for our overall digestive health. High-fibre foods help regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of sugar, increasing feelings of fullness, which can aid in weight management and helps lower cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease.