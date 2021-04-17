Kotex SA's newest campaign is not relatable, tweeps say

KOTEX SA's newest campaign dubbed #changethetune has the Twitter streets talking, with many arguing it is not relatable. The menstrual hygiene brand recently partnered with television personality Boity Thulo, in hopes to start conversations, raise awareness, and bust period stereotypes. “We are changing the tune about periods and getting women to celebrate their periods. They are a symbol of our strength and our power,” Boity said. "Together we’re changing Labantwana Ama Uber into Labantwana Abo She Can, creating social change through music. Period or not, she can," the brand said. Kotex® has partnered with Boity to help #ChangeTheTune on period misperceptions. Together we’re changing Labantwana Ama Uber into Labantwana Abo She Can, creating social change through music. Period or not, she can. pic.twitter.com/oLbH3sGBLD — Kotex_SA (@kotex_sa) April 12, 2021 plsssss. let’s talk about dysmenorrhea, endometriosis, PCOS and fibroids - let’s talk about debilitating period pain that could have underlying medical issues but we’re forced to push through because Labantwana Abo She Can https://t.co/kHOPIJI0pq — foyin 🍯 (@foyin_og) April 15, 2021 “I used to miss school because of period pains, this one time they were so bad that I couldn’t walk, had to go to hospital ...” one user tweeted.

I used to miss school because of period pains, this one time they were so bad that I couldn’t walk, had to go to hospital... so can they please not let y’all think that Period pains are “not that deep” https://t.co/r2UZpN3HdS — 🕷Mjita🕷 (@MissKimbelz) April 15, 2021

Candice Chirwa, also known as the Minister of Menstruation on Twitter, also weighed in.

Period companies HAVE to accurately depict what our periods are like. The misrepresentation of OUR periods leds to the stigma.



My period is working in bed with my hot water bottle, with painkillers, sleeping & eating a lot.



What is your period like for YOU? Let me know. 🩸 — Minister of Menstruation 🩸 (@Candice_Chirwa) April 15, 2021

Chirwa's tweet was followed by many other tweeps sharing their period experiences.

Absolutely terrible. The experience includes, but is not limited to, having to overdose on adco-mefanamic acid and most times my legs shake and I have trouble standing. Oh and the headaches and diarrhoea (also ass cramps)? Yoh ha.a every single month I feel like I'm in hell. https://t.co/eK5fCXxibT — Simbongile. 🌸 (@_simbosh) April 15, 2021

Extreme fatigue as soon as I start bleeding, heavy cramping for the first 2 days, lots of sleep, a hot water bottle, blanket and comfort food. https://t.co/hy3BrvpiQI — btakessnapsnow (@bphotography93) April 16, 2021

Throwing up, migraines that last longer than 48 hours, painful legs and feet, violent mood swings, dizzy spells, bloating, constant anxiety, abdominal and sharp groin pains that last even days after my period has ended https://t.co/IAYPl2m15r — t munny 💸 (@bbyteea) April 15, 2021

In an attempt to put out the fire, Kotex SA posted another short thread of tweets but the Twitter streets still would not budge.

Okay, okay we see the Twitter streets are talking about Labantwana Abo She Can. Here’s why we partnered with @Boity to flip the lyrics of Labantwana Ama Uber to Labantwana Abo ‘She Can’… — Kotex_SA (@kotex_sa) April 15, 2021

Our #ChangeTheTune campaign aims to celebrate women and fight period stigma. Period or not, a woman can do it all. She Can! Stay tuned for more! https://t.co/bsUeYbOqVq — Kotex_SA (@kotex_sa) April 15, 2021

“The point we are trying to put across is, being on periods is nothing compared to what your campaign is portraying. Dismiss the whole concept/campaign and go back to the drawing board, this time use the information we have shared,” one user tweeted.

The point we are trying to put across is, being on periods is nothing compared to what your campaign is portraying. Dismiss the whole concept /campaign and go back to the drawing board, this time use the information we have shared. https://t.co/FwqZMtbRSf — Half Alive (@tsholo_rosey) April 16, 2021

You're still missing the point. Your campaign is not relatable. Kanti did you guys skip the research part of putting a campaign together? https://t.co/JC51fk0Swd — Stha! (@sthakweyama) April 16, 2021

#ChangeTheTune by funding campaigns for "period leave" to be a legal right for all who menstruate!



Stop this messaging about how we can do anything while we're on our periods,we shouldn't strive for people to be productive and put on a brave face when they are in agony https://t.co/Bu9mLu7nN0 — #EndEndoForNadine 🏳️‍🌈 (@Nom_beau_so) April 15, 2021

Shame and misinformation undermine the well-being of women and girls, according to “Menstrual Health Management in East and Southern Africa” a report commissioned by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

It makes them vulnerable to gender discrimination, child marriage, exclusion, violence, poverty, and untreated health problems, the study highlighted.