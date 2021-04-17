LifestyleHealth
Kotex partners with Boity Thulo in a bold initiative to break the stigma women face in relation to their periods. Picture: Supplied
Kotex SA's newest campaign is not relatable, tweeps say

By Vuyolwethu Fundam

KOTEX SA's newest campaign dubbed #changethetune has the Twitter streets talking, with many arguing it is not relatable.

The menstrual hygiene brand recently partnered with television personality Boity Thulo, in hopes to start conversations, raise awareness, and bust period stereotypes.

“We are changing the tune about periods and getting women to celebrate their periods. They are a symbol of our strength and our power,” Boity said.

"Together we’re changing Labantwana Ama Uber into Labantwana Abo She Can, creating social change through music. Period or not, she can," the brand said.

“I used to miss school because of period pains, this one time they were so bad that I couldn’t walk, had to go to hospital ...” one user tweeted.

Candice Chirwa, also known as the Minister of Menstruation on Twitter, also weighed in.

Chirwa's tweet was followed by many other tweeps sharing their period experiences.

In an attempt to put out the fire, Kotex SA posted another short thread of tweets but the Twitter streets still would not budge.

“The point we are trying to put across is, being on periods is nothing compared to what your campaign is portraying. Dismiss the whole concept/campaign and go back to the drawing board, this time use the information we have shared,” one user tweeted.

Shame and misinformation undermine the well-being of women and girls, according to “Menstrual Health Management in East and Southern Africa” a report commissioned by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

It makes them vulnerable to gender discrimination, child marriage, exclusion, violence, poverty, and untreated health problems, the study highlighted.

