Laverne Cox thinks the number of people fighting AIDS-related illnesses is "insane".
The 47-year-old transgender actress finds the situation heartbreaking - especially as many of the cases are potentially easy to prevent.
Speaking to PEOPLE, Laverne - who has teamed up with Band-Aid and RED to fight the problem - explained: "It's intense that in 2019, AIDS is still an issue in a lot of parts of the world, that we have new transmissions every year.
"It's insane to me when we can prevent it."
In her own life, Laverne has seen two of her mother's gay friends become HIV-positive and die.