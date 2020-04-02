LifestyleHealth
Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Instagram
Lerato Kganyago launches her own range of sanitary pads

By Liam Karabo Joyce

Media personality Lerato Kganyago has introduced her range of sanitary pads. 

The television presenter and Metro FM host took to Twitter to announce that she has been working on the range for months. 

Called Flutter by LKG, according to Lerato, the range is self-funded. 

She said, "Been working on this baby for months (Self funded)! Can’t wait for everything to settle down, so you can all meet!!!"
The star received many messages of congratulations and also revealed that the first batch of production would go to rural areas of South Africa for free.
See other reactions to Kganyago's news:

