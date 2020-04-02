Lerato Kganyago launches her own range of sanitary pads

The television presenter and Metro FM host took to Twitter to announce that she has been working on the range for months.

Called Flutter by LKG, according to Lerato, the range is self-funded. Media personality Lerato Kganyago has introduced her range of sanitary pads.





She said, "Been working on this baby for months (Self funded)! Can’t wait for everything to settle down, so you can all meet!!!"

The first batch is going to the rural areas for free!!! ❤️🙏 https://t.co/SJhMb1J8Ob — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) April 2, 2020

She moves in silence and lets her work speak for itself ,a Mother ❤.

May this baby grow and bear fruits.Siyakubongela.Cant wait to hear about it.@Leratokganyago — Phila Thabethe (@PhilahThabethe) April 1, 2020

I have never ever seen a South African celebrity make a product that is actually gonna do something good in our country. I'm so speechless 😭 this is amazing — Gabrielle K.👑 (@Gabbie_Kamo12) April 1, 2020

Congratulations on your new initiative 👏👏👏👏👏 i am gonna buy them just to donate to those who are in need..... — NYIKO WA MUTSONGA 🇿🇦 (@nyikoo_prince) April 1, 2020

I stan a moving Queen! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Congratulations my lady! pic.twitter.com/FWRmqwOEjU — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) April 2, 2020

The star received many messages of congratulations and also revealed that the first batch of production would go to rural areas of South Africa for free.