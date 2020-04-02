Lerato Kganyago launches her own range of sanitary pads
The star received many messages of congratulations and also revealed that the first batch of production would go to rural areas of South Africa for free.
Been working on this baby for months (Self funded)! Can’t wait for everything to settle down, so you can all meet!!! 🤸🏾 pic.twitter.com/AbE731rdWe— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) April 1, 2020
See other reactions to Kganyago's news:
The first batch is going to the rural areas for free!!! ❤️🙏 https://t.co/SJhMb1J8Ob— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) April 2, 2020
She moves in silence and lets her work speak for itself ,a Mother ❤.— Phila Thabethe (@PhilahThabethe) April 1, 2020
May this baby grow and bear fruits.Siyakubongela.Cant wait to hear about it.@Leratokganyago
I have never ever seen a South African celebrity make a product that is actually gonna do something good in our country. I'm so speechless 😭 this is amazing— Gabrielle K.👑 (@Gabbie_Kamo12) April 1, 2020
Congratulations on your new initiative 👏👏👏👏👏 i am gonna buy them just to donate to those who are in need.....— NYIKO WA MUTSONGA 🇿🇦 (@nyikoo_prince) April 1, 2020
I stan a moving Queen! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Congratulations my lady! pic.twitter.com/FWRmqwOEjU— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) April 2, 2020