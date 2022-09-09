Let’s talk foot hygiene and step into a new dimension of self-care

Regardless of age or current health situation, proper foot care will reduce discomfort and produce great benefits. Your overall health depends on the condition of your feet because they serve as the foundation of your body. Awareness is the first step in safety.

People can be educated about foot health in a variety of methods, believes Dr Anette Thompson, a specialist podiatrist with SISI Safety Wear. Maintaining good foot hygiene is another helpful strategy to address the issue of inadequate foot care education. “Proper thorough washing and drying of feet are the basis of good foot hygiene. In order to properly maintain the skin barrier and take care of the feet, it is important to keep in mind that lotion shouldn’t be applied in between the toes when moisturising the feet,” says Dr Thompson. Skin that is dry and flaky is frequently a sign of another condition, such as eczema, and needs medical attention. It’s important to pay attention to any fissures or cracks in the skin barrier on your feet, and if your heels are dry, you should use a heel balm that's been specially created for foot care.

It is necessary to pay attention to choosing and wearing the correct shoe. Picture: Amanda Vick/unsplash Hygiene inside and out People need to be aware that good hygiene applies to their shoes as well and that keeping the interiors of their shoes clean can help avoid bacterial, fungal and viral infections. To get rid of bacteria and odour it is advised that you wipe out boots on a regular basis with a moist towel and a 10% bleach solution.

Allow your innersoles and boots to dry in direct sunlight to eliminate fungus and germs. It is advisable to seek medical assistance before treating ingrown toenails since they may indicate an infection that needs to be treated on the inside. Sweat happens

For people that sweat excessively, the 72-hour antiperspirant available at most supermarkets can be sprayed on to the soles of their feet before putting on socks. The anti-perspirant reduces the size of the sweat glands but does not block them. Foot health is proactive care We have a tendency to ignore problems in the hope that they will go away on their own. When it comes to feet, it is vital that any concerning signs or symptoms of ailments be addressed immediately.

Protect your feet, protect your well-being Any compromise in foot health can be extremely detrimental to an individual’s well-being. “No one should feel embarrassed to visit a clinic, as healthcare practitioners have been trained to assist and have likely already seen it all, or will refer you to a foot health professional such as a podiatrist,” says Thompson.