Lifesaving surgery performed on toddler who swallowed TV remote battery

File photo: The battery, used in a TV remote, was swallowed by the child while playing with it. Picture: AFP

Published 2h ago

Thiruvananthapuram - Doctors at a private hospital in the capital city outskirts of Kerala, after a careful medical intervention, successfully took out a battery and saved the life of a two-year-old boy.

Speaking to IANS, gastroenterologist Jayakumar from the NIMS Hospital said it was because of the timely intervention that they were able to remove the battery from the stomach through endoscopy.

"The child, Rishikesh, was brought here after his parents first took him to a local hospital near their house.

“When we heard what happened, we immediately alerted the operation theatre and gave anaesthesia to the kid.

“In about 20 minutes, the battery was taken out from his stomach. Had it got deposited elsewhere, then things would have become very difficult.

"The kid is now hale and hearty," said Jayakumar, who was assisted by his team, which included Nihar.

The five-centimetre-long and one-and-a-half centimetre wide battery used in a TV remote was swallowed by the child while playing with it.

In June last year, a girl, also two, died after ingesting a remote control battery.

According to the BBC, the battery burned a hole through little Harper-Lee Fanthorpe’s food pipe.

Her mother, Stacey Nicklin, told an inquest into the toddler’s death that she didn’t realise the items could be so dangerous and urged other parents to be on their guard, the Mirror reported.

Nicklin only realised what had happened after later finding a remote control with a missing button battery in her daughter's bedroom.

