Lira opens up about her last conversation with Zahara: ‘She said my stroke scared her’

Musician Lira expressed her grief over the passing of multi-award-winning songstress Zahara. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Lira shared memories of her last conversation with Zahara, paying tribute to her fellow artist.

Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, passed away at a private Johannesburg hospital on Monday night. The hitmaker had been hospitalised with liver complications two weeks prior to her untimely passing. Zahara’s death was confirmed by her family in a statement released on Tuesday morning, saying: “She was a pure light, and an even purer heart, in this world.

“A beacon of hope, a gift, and a blessing to us and countless people around the world.” Taking to her Instagram account, Lira shared a couple of Zahara’s pictures and revealed that Zahara called her for the very first time, a few months ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @Miss_Lira Loves Life/Nature (@miss_lira) “She called me about two months ago - she’s never called me before - she said my stroke scared her,” Lira wrote. Lira, who experienced a stroke last year, disclosed that Zahara had confided in her about being frightened by the stroke incident. She also revealed that Zahara expressed gratitude for the impact she had on her life.