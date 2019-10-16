The 2017/18 listeriosis outbreak caused panic among South Africans, and led to the deaths of more than 200 people. Hundreds fell sick - it was the worst-ever outbreak recorded in the country.
The outbreak was traced back to a Tiger Brands factory.
Many have been scared of the return of the deadly disease. However, The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has announced that there is no evidence of an outbreak of listeriosis in South Africa.
The institute said the end of the outbreak was in September last year, 87 laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported in the country.
Furthermore, NICD confirmed that there have been no unusual trends in the epidemiological patterns of disease, or in the whole genome sequencing analysis of isolates from patients; such data are analysed on an ongoing basis in order to detect possible clusters or outbreaks.