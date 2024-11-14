Living with diabetes: insights from celebrities on World Diabetes Day

On Thursday, November 14, the world joins hands to mark World Diabetes Day, a time to support the millions who live with diabetes and promote awareness of this life-changing condition. Many well-known artists, both local and international, have publicly shared their journeys with diabetes, inspiring others by showing that a diagnosis doesn’t mean the end of a full, productive life.

Sophie Ndaba, celebrated for her role as Queen Moroka on “Generations”, has been diagnosed with diabetes for nine years. Her journey with type 2 diabetes has been filled with struggles but Ndaba has emerged as a powerful voice for awareness and management of the disease. Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body doesn’t produce enough insulin or the cells don’t respond to it properly, leading to high blood sugar levels.

In an interview with “Soweton Live” in 2023, she described it as “a naughty child who requires constant attention.” Despite her careful efforts to manage her health, she explains that diabetes often surprises her, saying, “No matter what security and care plan you introduce to this naughty child, it shocks you when sugar spikes.” Determined not to let the disease control her, Ndaba took matters into her own hands. She began educating herself about diabetes and made it a priority to manage it rather than let it control her life.

“I decided that I don't want to allow it to control me. I should be the one who controls it,” she shared. Halle Berry was diagnosed with type 1 at the age of 19. Picture: X/@laparadadelcine Hollywood star Halle Berry was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 19 and said that it pushed her to eat healthfully and exercise. As such, Berry has been following a keto diet.

"Being diabetic most of my life, I have always had to take food very seriously," she wrote on Instagram in January. "So for years, I have been following the keto or ketogenic diet. I hate the word ‘diet’ so while you’ll see the word diet, just know I encourage you to think of it as a lifestyle change NOT A DIET! “Keto is a very low-carb food plan which actually forces your body to burn fat like crazy ... So today I encourage you to say yes to keto, give it a try… what do you have to lose?!"

Nick Jonas was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 13. Picture: X/@16njs International pop star Nick Jonas was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 13 and has since used his platform to educate and advocate for better diabetes care and understanding. In a 2019 Instagram post, Jonas shared his personal journey, recalling how, just weeks after his diagnosis, he was “barely 100 pounds” after losing significant weight due to high blood sugar levels. He said: “I was diabetic without knowing it... I was feeling horrible, not myself.” However, he emphasised that his life has since changed for the better.