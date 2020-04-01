Lockdown: How much alcohol is too much?

As life on lockdown enters another week, many people are turning to alcohol to ease the stresses of day-to-day life, and some out of boredom.

But how do you moderate your drinking during the lockdown period? And how much is too much alcohol?

Experts say that staying within the low-risk drinking guidelines is essential to maintaining a healthy overall lifestyle.

According to Drinkaware, everyone responds to alcohol differently. That your height, weight, and gender are just some of the factors that play a part in how alcohol affects you, and even what you've had to eat that day or how much sleep you've had can make a difference to how you feel when you drink.

Low-risk drinking guidelines are essential to maintaining a healthy overall lifestyle. Picture: Supplied

So, what are the low-risk drinking guidelines? The site reports that medical officers advise it is safest for men and women not to drink more than fourteen units a week on a regular basis.

For a clear understanding, fourteen units of alcohol equal fourteen single measures of spirits (ABV 37.5%); seven pints of average-strength (4%) lager; nine and one-third 125ml glasses of average-strength (12%) wine; seven 175ml glasses of average-strength (12%) wine; four and two-thirds 250ml glasses of average-strength (12%) wine.

The site also reports that the more alcohol you drink the greater your risk of developing both short and long term health issues.

And that it's not just your liver you need to be worried about, but that alcohol consumption is also linked to a number of serious health conditions including heart problems, high blood pressure, poor mental health, and seven types of cancer.