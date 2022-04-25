Longer gap between Covid vaccines boosts antibody production 9-fold, study finds

London - Longer intervals between primary Covid-19 vaccine doses generate nine times as many antibodies, according to a study. The study, which is available only as a preprint and not peer-reviewed yet, found that higher antibody levels due to longer gaps between doses had more effect in younger participants.

Story continues below Advertisment

Post-dose 1, those with previous infection had up to 10 times higher antibody levels than naive individuals. After dose 2, those with previous infection had antibody levels more than twice as high as those who hadn’t had previous infection.

While dosing intervals didn’t affect antibody levels in those with previous infection, a longer gap between infection and vaccination was linked to higher antibody levels, said researchers at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The findings were presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Portugal. Understanding the immune response to vaccination against Covid is integral to controlling the virus and reducing the number of deaths.

Story continues below Advertisment

“This study shows that a longer time between vaccine dose 1 and dose 2 results in higher antibody responses in naive participants,” said Dr Ashley Otter from the UKHSA. “We've also shown that in those with previous infection, timing between exposure and vaccination plays a critical role in post-vaccination antibody responses. “However, further research is needed to determine whether these higher antibody levels provide greater protection against Covid-19 disease and how this longer dosing interval may affect booster responses,” Otter added.

Story continues below Advertisment

For the study, the team measured antibody levels in blood samples taken from almost 6 000 health-care workers enrolled across the UK. About 3 989 of the 5 871 participants had their first dose of the vaccine at least 21 days earlier, while 1 882 had their second dose at least 14 days earlier. The participants were classified by infection history as either previously having had Covid or naive (with no history of infection). Almost all of those who hadn’t had Covid seroconverted after vaccination, meaning they made antibodies against the virus.

Story continues below Advertisment