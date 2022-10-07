Looking for ways to ease the symptoms of allergies this spring? Here’s a quick and easy recipe

What better way to enjoy a slice of tender, buttery shortbread cookies than with a steamy cuppa? With this recipe, you can enjoy both at once while also taking care of some allergies.

The sudden weather changes may catch our bodies off-guard but there are simple, natural remedies we can use to ease the symptoms of allergies. For many people, spring is an exciting time that heralds warmer weather and a welcome break from a long cold winter. But for allergy sufferers, it is a time of itchy eyes, runny noses, and nasal congestion. Homoeopath, Dr. Ebrahim Essop notes that when it comes to helping ease the symptoms of allergies, the use of natural ingredients really shouldn’t be sneezed at.

“Take honey for example. This popular natural treatment choice has been used for centuries. Honey is a known, natural anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antifungal, antibiotic, and antimycotic agent. Through the ages, honey has been used as a cough suppressant and may have anti-inflammatory effects. It is widely used in the manufacture of natural cough syrups,” says Essop. And tea? He notes that when someone experiences allergy symptoms, its because the mucous membranes become inflamed and produces more mucus as a defence mechanism, which can lead to uncomfortable, irritating symptoms that can affect everyday life. Interestingly, tea can help.

“Infusions of certain types of tea have been used for hundreds of years to alleviate the symptoms of allergies. The most common teas used as an herbal solution to treat the symptoms of allergies are green tea, turmeric tea, ginger, rooibos, lemon peel, peppermint, and nettle teas. These can help to reduce inflammation and provide relief for these symptoms. These teas contain antioxidant properties which can help the body to resist viral infections,” says Essop. That said, the Libstar family shares below a quick and easy infused tea and honey recipe that you can make to help ease allergies. Vanilla Earl Grey shortbread cookies with a twist of honey. Picture: Supplied Vanilla Earl Grey shortbread cookies with a twist of honey

Serves: 36 cookies Ingredients Cookies

1 cup unsalted butter (room temperature) 1 tbsp Goldcrest lavender and camomile-infused honey 2 tbsp Woolworths Vanilla Earl Grey tea leaves

½ cup castor sugar 2 cups all-purpose flour ½ tsp Cape Herb and Spice salt

Glaze 1 cup icing sugar 1 tbsp lemon juice

Method Blend the butter, vanilla Earl Grey tea leaves, and Goldcrest lavender and camomile-infused honey together and allow to sit at room temperature for at least two hours, longer is fine. Once the butter has finished setting, preheat the oven to 176 degrees Celsius and line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Cream the butter mixture and castor sugar in a large bowl or stand mixer. Add in the flour and salt. Continue to mix until a soft dough forms. The mix will be dry and crumbly at first but will come together. Roll the dough out on a lightly floured surface until it is 3.5cm thick.

Cut out cookies using a 5cm round cookie cutter. Bake on a parchment-lined baking sheet for 12 to 15 minutes or until the edges are golden brown. Once cooled, whisk together the glaze ingredients and dip or drizzle the cookies as desired and place on wax paper to set.