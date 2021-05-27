Make sure you stock up on these winter essentials

Winter is here so it’s that time of the year, when laziness takes over all the enthusiasm!

But life goes on even with grey and gloomy days. Beat the cold snap with these top seasonal must-haves, from Vitamin C to ginger and coconut oil.

Supplements

Vitamin C supplementation decreases cold severity and duration while improving physical activity levels and decreasing fatigue. That’s not all; vitamin C also helps detoxify the body of toxic minerals and is a crucial nutrient for healthy bones.

Coconut oil

Everyone needs a little extra moisture in winter and coconut oil is one of the best oils to have. It’s an edible oil derived from the meat, and milk of the coconut palm fruit. Coconut oil is a white solid fat, melting at warmer room temperatures

Corenza Para-C

Corenza Para-C is an effervescent tablet formulated to help combat the symptoms of cold and flu in adults and children over 12 years old. It is indicated for the relief of mild to moderate pain, fever and a blocked nose.

Skipping rope

Even the most disciplined fitness enthusiast has bad days in winter, which is why a skipping rope is essential. Even jumping at a very moderate rate burns 10 to 16 calories a minute. Work your jump rope exercise into three 10-minute rounds and you're looking at burning about 480 calories in half an hour.

Ginger

Certain chemical compounds in fresh ginger help your body ward off germs. They’re especially good at halting growth of bacteria. You can add ginger to you cup of tea, smoothie , DIY immune boosters or just drink brew of fresh slices in hot water.