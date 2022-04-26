Mark Pilgrim shares inspiring message with cancer warriors: ‘Strength is defined not ignoring your vulnerability’

Local radio personality Mark Pilgrim has shown bravery in the face of adversity. After being 33 years in remission, Pilgrim announced earlier this year that his cancer had returned.

Diagnosed with stage 3 testicular cancer in 1988, it spread to his lungs and kidneys. The Hot 102.7 presenter has made no bones about his constant daily struggles, sharing with his fans via social media about his treatment progress. Taking to Twitter this week, Pilgrim shared an inspiring message for other cancer survivors in the hopes they would have the strength to stand up and be a cancer warrior.

If you are also fighting for your life, here’s a small message. I hope it can give at least one person today the strength to stand up and be a warrior. pic.twitter.com/YAOUOEKAHb — Mark Pilgrim (@MarkPilgrimZA) April 25, 2022 In his Twitter post, he revealed other who are going through the same experience as him often asked how he remained positive when all they wanted to do was cry.

Showing his vulnerability, Pilgrim admitted that he, too, sometimes cried. “Strength is defined not ignoring your vulnerability. Strength is having the ability to allow the moment... and when it passes, you wipe away the tears and you stand up,” he wrote.

Pilgrim received an outpouring of support from his fans, many wishing him a positive outcome. It also had its intended effect.

