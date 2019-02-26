Is breakfast really the most important meal of the day? This myth is thought to have originated from cereal companies.

If you go outside with wet hair you can catch a cold Doctor’s verdict: FALSE

Colds are viruses and can be contracted at any time. The reason we associate them with cold weather is because people tend to congregate in small spaces for warmth and cold viruses are then more likely to be passed around.

Your ears and nose never stop growing

Doctor’s verdict: TRUE

Cartilaginous structures continue to grow as long as you live.

Sugar makes you hyperactive

Doctor’s verdict: FALSE

Doctors actually use sugar to soothe infants and babies after a painful procedure. Lots of studies have confirmed that sugar does not lead to behaviour change in children (or adults), but we can “observe” a change of behaviour due to the expectation.

You need to wait an hour after eating before swimming

Doctor’s Verdict: FALSE

The myth is based on the premise that eating diverts blood towards the digestive tract and away from muscles, leading to cramps and drowning; this is not true. However, eating lots and then swimming (or doing any kind of exercise) can lead to queasiness.

Vaccines cause autism

Doctor’s Verdict: FALSE

No link has been found despite copious research. There are lots of risk factors known to contribute to autism, including advanced age in either parent, premature birth, low birth weight, being a twin or multiple pregnancy, and pregnancies spaced less than one year apart - but there is no evidence to suggest vaccines is one.

Spicy food can cause stomach ulcers

Doctor’s Verdict: LIKELY TO BE FALSE

Stomach ulcers are caused by bacterial infections or anti-inflammatory medications such as ibuprofen, aspirin or naproxen. However, eating spicy food and drinking fizzy drinks and lots of tea and coffee can make pre-existing ulcers worse or inflame the stomach lining.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day

Doctor’s Verdict: FALSE

There is no evidence to support this, and it’s thought to have origin-ated from cereal companies. A high fibre breakfast - as opposed to sugary cereals - will make you feel fuller for longer and less likely to snack.

Carrots make your vision stronger in the dark

Doctor’s Verdict: LIKELY TO BE FALSE

Carrots contain beta carotene which, when consumed, is converted into vitamin A, proven to be good for eye health. However, the myth that your eyesight can become stronger in the dark is false and originates from WWII propaganda.

Milk is good for your bones

Doctor’s Verdict: NEUTRAL

Milk is high in calcium, and calcium intake helps to support bone density.

wi-fi causes cancer

Doctor’s Verdict: FALSE

There is no good evidence. A few studies have suggested an association with an increased risk, however the radiation emitted by wi-fi is not the type that can cause direct damage to human tissues and no accredited study has proven that wi-fi causes cell change or cancer.

It takes seven years to digest gum

Doctor’s Verdict: FALSE

Gum is mostly indigestible. It passes harmlessly through the gut and is excreted in a normal amount of time, however swallowing large amounts could result in blockages in the intestines.

Vitamin C prevents colds

Doctor’s Verdict: FALSE

There’s no evidence to support this. Vitamin C can help the immune system function better in general but not fight a virus.

Being scared or holding your breath can cure hiccups

Doctor’s Verdict: LIKELY TO BE TRUE

By holding your breath you increase the amount of CO2 in your blood which can inhibit diaphragmatic spasms. It is thought the action of scaring someone can (not always) result in hiccup cessation due to the body stimulating the fight-or-flight response.

Eating dairy at night leads to nightmares

Doctor’s Verdict: FALSE

Any meal that causes indigestion can result in disturbed sleep and nightmares.

A pregnant woman shouldn’t exercise because it is bad for her and the baby

Doctor’s Verdict: FALSE

Most exercise - especially core exercises that can relieve back pain - are actually beneficial. There are specific ones to avoid, however, such as anything that leads to you lying flat on your back, contact sports, deep sea diving/scuba diving and exercising over 2500m above sea level.