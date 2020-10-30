Meet the nurse who is fighting the taboo of sexual healthcare, one patient at a time

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

There should be no shame in needing sexual and reproductive healthcare, and professional nurse Cathleen Grant often reminds patients that it’s okay to ask for help when they visit. Whether it’s sexually transmitted infection (STI) education, testing or treatment; family planning (contraception); safe and legal termination of pregnancy; fertility care; voluntary medical male circumcision; or treatment for cancers of the reproductive system, the Western Cape Government Health offers a wide range of sexual and reproductive healthcare services. Sister Grant says she often counsels people who are “afraid” or “ashamed” to use the service due to stigma associated with it. She believes in treating patients with kindness and compassion. “Our patients must feel relaxed and comfortable.

“We don’t want our patients to feel scared.

“That’s the first thing I tell them, we want them to be relaxed.

“I treat patients how I would expect someone to treat my own children, especially with my younger patients.

“I have treated patients who told me that they had hesitated to seek help at first.

“I remind them that the service is confidential and safe.”

Professional nurse Cathleen Grant often reminds patients that it’s okay to ask for help when they visit. Picture: Supplied

Having worked at the Bellville Reproductive Health Centre for close to a decade, Sister Grant is passionate about counselling and empowering people to build habits that can positively impact their reproductive health.

She says many young people visit her facility for advice.

She ensures that they understand the effects of poor reproductive health and the services available to them.

“I’ll always tell patients that I cannot force them to make decisions, but I can provide counselling to educate them on the measures that they can take to improve their reproductive health.

“We want a healthy South Africa, but we need to be compliant and follow health advice and treatment given by trained medical practitioners.”

A lack of sexual and reproductive healthcare services and education can lead to ill health.

Sister Grant says this includes the spread of sexually transmitted infections, unplanned pregnancies, unsafe termination of pregnancies and maternal deaths, among other things.

“On STI treatment, if people don’t get tested or use treatment, things can get worse.

“There are long-term effects for not treating an STI for both men and women.

“It’s important that people know that this service is available to them.

“We are here to educate, treat and empower communities through reproductive healthcare services.

“We can’t tell people how to live their lives, but we can help them to make good decisions.”