Microplastics link to autism: experts call for a global crackdown on toxic chemicals

A coalition of leading scientists and doctors from 17 prominent institutions across the United States and Europe has raised the alarm about the role of microplastics and synthetic chemicals in the growing rates of autism and childhood illnesses. They are urgently calling for stringent global regulations to curb the use of over 350,000 synthetic substances found in everyday items such as food packaging, cosmetics, and clothing.

Research suggests that the prevalence of these harmful chemicals has surged 50-fold globally since 1950 and is expected to triple by 2050. Autism rates, similarly, have seen a threefold increase in just the last decade, which experts believe could be linked to these environmental toxins. According to a report in the Daily Mail, microplastics and toxic chemicals, such as bisphenol A (BPA) and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are endemic in our environment. They contaminate the food we consume, and the water we drink, with traces even found in major organs, including the brain.

Such contamination has been shown to cause inflammation—a condition often observed in autistic children. PFAS, colloquially known as "forever chemicals," are designed to resist heat, grease, and water. Found in non-stick cookware, rainproof clothing, and food packaging, they break down extremely slowly, staying in both the human body and the environment for years.

These chemicals have been linked to disruptions in hormone production, reproductive health issues, and long-term exposure risks for children, who are particularly vulnerable due to their developing organs. Disturbingly, microplastics have been detected in maternal breast milk, underscoring the potential for early-life exposure. The report, published in the “New England Journal of Medicine”, highlights that synthetic toxins can cross the placenta during pregnancy, posing risks to developing fetuses.