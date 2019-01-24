Mind
Mind Highlights
Just 1 in 5 will never shake off their back pain
21 January 2019 | Mind
How to help your children become more emotionally intelligent
21 January 2019 | News
Ask first before squeezing on #NationalHugDay
21 January 2019 | Life
More from Mind Highlights
Medical benefits of camphor
19 January 2019 | The Post
More from Mind
Chrissy Teigen opens up about her body image struggles
The 33-year-old model gave birth to her son Miles - whom she has with husband John Legend, with whom she also has two-year-old daughter Luna16 January 2019 | Mind
5 apps to make your life easier
Struggling to maintain your work-life balance? Relax, and let digital innovation come to the rescue. By Marchelle Abrahams15 January 2019 | Mind
Being closer to nature can reduce distress, behavioural problems in kids
Does your child often feel stressed and depressed? A walk in the woods is likely to improve his/her mood, researchers said.14 January 2019 | Health & Wellness
Heavy Facebook users make risky decisions like drug addicts
Excessive use of social media platforms like Facebook can make its users take decisions as bad as drug addicts tend to do, a new study suggests.11 January 2019 | Health & Wellness