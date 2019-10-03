Mental illness is arguably one of the most stigmatised conditions and those with psychiatric disorders are often excluded and discriminated against.
People speak in hushed voices about it and those affected by mental illness may end up being prejudiced and isolated in social circles and workplaces.
The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) estimates that one in five people will suffer from mental illness in their lives.
Statistics released in May 2019 by The World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that globally, an estimated 264 million people suffer from depression, which is one of the leading causes of disability.
Most of those suffering from depression also suffered from symptoms of anxiety, the report showed.