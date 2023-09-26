5 self-care tips for those who suffer from depression

For those who have been diagnosed with depression, it is vital to take care of themselves to ensure good mental health. Taking care of yourself is part of the treatment to help you deal better with your illness.

Here are some practical tips to help take care of yourself and prevent major depressive episodes. Do what makes you happy While this is much easier said than done, it’s important to make an effort to engage in activities that bring you joy - whether it’s something you used to do or try something new.

Find a hobby that sparks your enthusiasm and try to make time for it regularly. It could be something as simple as gardening, reading more often or trying your hand at a new craft; as long as it’s something that you enjoy. These types of activities help keep your mind off your problems and improve your overall wellbeing.

Gardening is relaxing. Picture: Pexels Gary Barnes Get physical Healthy body, healthy mind. Taking care of your body plays a crucial role in managing depression.

Ensure you engage in regular exercise as it releases endorphins, boosts mood, and reduces stress. Choose a form of exercise that you enjoy and that doesn’t feel like a task. If going to the gym is not for you, then try dancing instead or going for long walks out in nature. Create a self-care ritual

Dedicate regular time for self-care activities that nurture your mind, body, and soul. This could include taking warm baths, journalling, practising gratitude, reading inspirational books, or engaging in a pampering skincare routine. Prioritising self-care allows for introspection and rejuvenation, helping to combat the effects of depression.

Create a self-care ritual. Picture: Pexels Monstera Practice mindfulness Mindfulness-based practices, such as meditation and deep breathing exercises, can help alleviate depressive symptoms.

Take a few moments each day to focus on your breath and observe your thoughts without judgment. Engaging in mindfulness allows you to cultivate self-compassion, enhance self-awareness, and reduce stress levels.

Set realistic goals Depression can make even simple tasks feel overwhelming. Setting realistic goals helps break down larger tasks into manageable steps, making them more achievable.