5 self-love gestures you can do for yourself

The idea of loving yourself might sound a little cheesy, but, hey, it’s important. Self-love is a powerful force that will positively affect every single aspect of your life. No more giving in to your inner-critic; no more listening to that voice telling you that you’re not good enough; no more settling for less than you deserve. There are few things that you can do that can help you love yourself more each day. Emotional wellness Emotional wellness is the ability to cope with life’s challenges. The University of California states: “The ability to acknowledge and share feelings of anger, fear, sadness or stress, hope, love, joy and happiness in a productive manner” contributes to increased emotional wellness.

To practise self-love in this area, work on the following: If you’re not satisfied with your life, admit it to yourself and write out your action plan to make changes.

Differentiate your inner critic from your authentic self

Yoga Journal says a key step toward enhancing your self-compassion and self-love is acknowledging your inner critic. This may sound counter-intuitive, but it really is very important to be able to determine when your inner critic is speaking and when your optimistic and confident inner self is speaking.

Practice acceptance

Speaking on Multiconcept Recovery, Eric Moore says you are perfectly imperfect. Learning to accept ourselves for who we are is the most significant step to self-love; not comparing ourselves to others and learning to embrace the person we are.

We are all unique individuals, both physically and emotionally… that is what draws people to us. You don’t need to pretend or wish to be anyone else. We all offer the world something different. That’s what makes it so beautiful.

Pursue a hobby that makes you feel good

If you’re looking to increase self-confidence, experts say it’s important to fill your calendar with activities that you enjoy and are good at. Do things that make you happy and you enjoy. If you spend a few hours a day doing what you enjoy, you may be less stressed and have less time to feel anxious about other things.

Be grateful

Find something to be grateful for every day. It’s inevitable that you are going to have your down days. This is fine and very human of you. It’s especially important on these days to find at least one thing you are grateful for as it helps to shift your mind and energy around what’s going on.