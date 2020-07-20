6 hacks to maintain and improve your brain power

Feeling a little bit exhausted and jaded? These fun and simple exercises can help to boost your brain.





Do things with your non-dominant hand

Mixing things up has so many benefits and because your brain and hands are connected you can stimulate your mind by using your hands.

Giving the brain new experiences stimulates more connections between the different brain areas. It improves memory and makes surrounding cells more resistant to the effects of ageing.

The next time you brush your teeth, try to switch and brush with your ‘’other’’ hand.

You can also apply this principle in buttering bread, arranging flowers, buttoning your shirt, you name it.

Turn things around

When looking at something like a picture on a wall or an ornament on the mantelpiece, the left “verbal” brain is used to recognise it, assessing it then take your attention away. But when something is upside down, the brain's right side is activated as it recognises that something is out of place and it tries to identify the object by colour, size, or shape. Another trick of trying this is to switch things around in your kitchen cupboards.

Because your brain gets used to where everything is it goes into an automatic mode so by rearranging things you will have to think next time you want to make a cup of coffee.

Shower with eyes closed

Use your tactile sense to turn on taps also wash your hair and body with your peepers shut. Trying to figure out which bottle is the shampoo and which one is the conditioner is an effective tool to use while you taking a shower. This will train your brain to cope in situations when your sight is compromised.

Switch it up

According to research, simple everyday activities can stimulate the cortex - the outer layer of the cerebrum-and to increase your brain activity levels. But once a task becomes routine, the brain activity declines and stagnates. Change some things in order to keep up the smarts.

For example, start your day with a meditation session, walk the dog first thing, read while making a cup of coffee – any change will make a difference.

Roll down the windows

The brain area that processes memories is called the ‘’hippocampus’’, it is responsible for associating sounds, odour, and sights to construct mental maps.

Opening your windows when you are in the car is also an easy way to provide this important brain function with some raw material.

Think in pictures

Using imagery is a powerful way to improve your memory. Research shows that pictures activate more areas of the brain more than words, which is proving to be a powerful tool for recalling things like names, events, and faces. Train your brain to do so by visualizing each landmark the next time you plan a route to anywhere, or by taking a photo of each thing that you write down on your grocery list.