BEDTIME ROUTINE:— Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) June 26, 2018
- brush teeth
- set alarm
- oh god I’m on twitter
- take melatonin
- close eyes
- I’m still on twitter???
- omg after death there’s no moment where I’ll realize I died, l just won’t exist & won’t even know
- fave a tweet
- it’s been 4 hrs & sleep will never come
me: time to sleep— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) May 30, 2019
anxiety: time for my one-woman show
2:00 AM - can't sleep— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) May 5, 2019
3:00 AM - can't sleep
4:00 AM - can't sleep
5:00 AM - can't sleep
5:57 AM - falls in slow motion down a dreamlike rabbit hole... the kind of sleep you only see in luxury mattress commercials
6:00 AM - ALARM
Classy dog names:— Robin Thede (@robinthede) November 25, 2016
Joan of Bark
Shia LeWoof
Charles Barkley
Woof Blitzer
Anderson Pooper
Arf-ony Hopkins
Kate Barkinsale
yes I have insomnia
One time at a hotel, I ate a mini fridge chocolate bar, while sleepwalking.— Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) May 21, 2018
My boyfriend at the time saw me do it and said he didn’t want to wake me to tell me not to eat the chocolate bar cause it would start an argument.
We argued about letting me eat a $12 Bounty bar anyway.
The best part about insomnia is it gives you more time to win every single argument you’ve ever had with someone in your head.— Kashana (@kashanacauley) March 10, 2018
Until I started experiencing insomnia I had no idea it was possible to be this furious with each of my pillows individually— Erin *crosstalk* Ryan (@morninggloria) June 3, 2018