Anyone has been or had experienced sleep disorders will tell you how much a serious thing it is. Picture: Pexels

Anyone who has experienced sleep disorders will tell you how serious insomnia can be.



It affects your quality of life and it should be addressed by a medical profession to make sure that it is treated accordingly. But some people who deal with sleep problems tend to turn to humour to communicate their struggles .





Her are 7 funny tweets about sleep problems so you know you are not alone:





BEDTIME ROUTINE:

- brush teeth

- set alarm

- oh god I’m on twitter

- take melatonin

- close eyes

- I’m still on twitter???

- omg after death there’s no moment where I’ll realize I died, l just won’t exist & won’t even know

- fave a tweet

- it’s been 4 hrs & sleep will never come — Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) June 26, 2018

me: time to sleep



anxiety: time for my one-woman show — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) May 30, 2019

2:00 AM - can't sleep

3:00 AM - can't sleep

4:00 AM - can't sleep

5:00 AM - can't sleep

5:57 AM - falls in slow motion down a dreamlike rabbit hole... the kind of sleep you only see in luxury mattress commercials

6:00 AM - ALARM — Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) May 5, 2019

Classy dog names:

Joan of Bark

Shia LeWoof

Charles Barkley

Woof Blitzer

Anderson Pooper

Arf-ony Hopkins

Kate Barkinsale



yes I have insomnia — Robin Thede (@robinthede) November 25, 2016

One time at a hotel, I ate a mini fridge chocolate bar, while sleepwalking.

My boyfriend at the time saw me do it and said he didn’t want to wake me to tell me not to eat the chocolate bar cause it would start an argument.

We argued about letting me eat a $12 Bounty bar anyway. — Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) May 21, 2018

The best part about insomnia is it gives you more time to win every single argument you’ve ever had with someone in your head. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) March 10, 2018