Anyone has been or had experienced sleep disorders will tell you how much a serious thing it is. Picture: Pexels
Anyone who has experienced sleep disorders will tell you how serious insomnia can be.

It affects your quality of life and it should be addressed by a medical profession to make sure that it is treated accordingly.  But some people who deal with sleep problems  tend to turn to humour to communicate their struggles .

Her are 7 funny tweets about sleep problems so you know you are not alone: 