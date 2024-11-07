Addressing mental health challenges faced by men and boys in South Africa

As we enter Movember, a month dedicated to raising awareness about men's health issues, it's essential to confront a topic often kept in the shadows: male mental health. South Africa, like many other countries, faces a mental health crisis among men that is both deeply rooted in cultural norms and exacerbated by social challenges.

Sadly, the stigma surrounding male vulnerability is contributing to a silent epidemic, leading to startling rates of suicide, substance abuse and gender-based violence (GBV). Understanding South Africa’s male mental health crisis Men’s mental health is frequently misunderstood and often neglected. Globally, traditional notions of masculinity have created an atmosphere where men feel pressured to suppress their emotions.

In South Africa, the statistics speak for themselves: men are four to five times more likely to die by suicide than women. This alarming figure underscores a deeper, more systemic issue that needs urgent attention. Jaco van Schalkwyk, the Founder and CEO of The Character Company (TCC), a non-profit working with fatherless boys, said: “There’s a chronic lack of emotional well-being among the country’s boys and men. “While our suicide stats say enough, this crisis is also evident in the high rates of crime and violence, gender-based violence, and in the epidemic of substance abuse disorders across South African communities.”

Why is mental health a hidden struggle for men and boys in South Africa? One of the primary reasons male mental health remains a hidden struggle is the deeply entrenched cultural norm that discourages men from showing vulnerability. From a young age, boys are often told that “real men don’t cry” and that expressing emotions like sadness, fear, or grief is a sign of weakness.

In a society where traditional masculinity is still highly valued, emotional suppression becomes a survival strategy for many men and boys. Van Schalkwyk explained: “We don’t give boys the opportunities they need to explore and express their emotions in healthy ways. We don’t expect them to develop kindness and empathy. “Vulnerability in boys and men is not accepted, and we lack safe spaces for them to tackle and process normal human emotions like fear, grief and sadness.”

Without a positive male role model, boys often struggle to form a healthy male identity. Picture: RDNE Stock project /Pexels This suppression of emotions has long-term repercussions. Men who are unable to process their feelings in healthy ways may develop anxiety, depression and other mental health disorders. Worse, they may turn to toxic expressions of masculinity, such as aggression to cope with their internal struggles. This has a ripple effect on society, contributing to the high rates of violence, GBV and substance abuse we see today. The trauma of fatherlessness

A significant factor exacerbating the mental health crisis in South Africa is the high rate of fatherlessness. The country has one of the highest rates of absent fathers in the world, with millions of boys growing up without a meaningful connection to a father figure or positive male role model. This absence leaves a lasting impact on a boy’s sense of self-worth and identity.

Van Schalkwyk noted: "Without a positive male role model, boys often struggle to form a healthy male identity. This affects not only their personal development but also perpetuates cycles of dysfunction that can be passed down through generations."

He added that through their non-profit they provide mentorship to fatherless boys, offering them a space to talk about their feelings and develop emotional intelligence. “This program is grounded in five core values: respect, honesty, self-discipline, courage, and kindness. By focusing on these values, help boys build a healthy sense of masculinity that includes empathy and emotional awareness. “In my view, nothing is more critical to addressing South Africa’s mental health crisis than radically increasing the safe spaces where boys and men can confront their emotions, trauma, and vulnerabilities.

“This goal is directly linked to reducing GBV rates and addressing substance abuse disorders.” Addressing the mental health crisis among South African men requires a collective effort from families, schools, communities, and workplaces. Here are some actionable steps that can be taken: