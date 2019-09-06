Billie Eilish was battling clinical depression two years ago. Picture: Reuters

Billie Eilish was battling clinical depression two years ago. The 'bad guy' hitmaker says her mental health has improved greatly over the last couple of years and she is now at a point where she's "finally okay".

She said: "Two years ago, I felt like nothing mattered; every single thing was pointless. Not just in my life, but everything in the whole world. I was fully clinically depressed. It’s insane to look back and not be anymore.

"It hurt me to see that [people thought I faked it for attention]. I was a 16-year-old girl who was really unstable. I'm in the happiest place of my life, and I didn’t think that I would even make it to this age. I haven’t been happy for years. I didn’t think I would be happy again.

"And here I am - I’ve gotten to a point where I’m finally okay. It’s not because I’m famous. It’s not because I have a little more money. It’s so many different things: growing up, people coming into your life, certain people leaving your life."

And the 17-year-old singer has urged others feeling the same way to "have hope".

She added: "All I can say now is, For anybody who isn’t doing well, it will get better. Have hope. I did this s**t with fame riding on my shoulders. And I love fame! Being famous is great, but it was horrible for a year. Now I love what I do, and I’m me again. The good me. And I love the eyes on me."

Billie deleted Twitter as she felt it was contributing to one of the "worst headspaces" she's ever had to experience.

She told the October issue of ELLE magazine: "I was in Europe, in one of the worst headspaces I’ve been in. That’s when I realised, 'You know what? Bye!' There are so many things I can’t stop, but I can delete Twitter. I have too much love for myself - I don’t need to see all these opinions. Shoo!"