After losing his brother, Khaya Dlanga speaks out on mental health

Fear and anxiety have gripped the globe as Covid-19 continues to take its toll on human life, economies and society at large.





Experts are becoming increasingly concerned about the psychological effects of the epidemic particularly on the poor, elderly, children and teens, and frontline health workers.





It's becoming important now than ever that we take off our mental health and those around us. Celebrities and media personalities have been sharing personal stories to help people realise the impact of mental health.





Khaya Dlanga, author and media personality, has been educating his followers about the importance of speaking about mental struggles and getting help following the death of his brother, Nyanga.





The author explained that his brother took medication that is prescribed him and he died.





Sharing intimate details on his brother before he took his life. Dlanga said "Nganga loved. Nganga was loved. He lived to make others laugh all the time. Yet he had things inside himself that he could find no joy in. Yet he was loved. Yet he knew he was loved."





"Unfortunately, sometimes no matter how much we are loved and how much we know that we are loved, there are demons that whisper in our ears that chant. Yes, you are loved, if only they knew what I know, they wouldn’t love you. They wouldn’t want to help you,” he wrote





Dlanga continued to encourage people not to listen to these chanting voices.





Quoting American philosopher, Rick Ross, “The Devil is a lie.” he started motivating his followers.





"We need to tell the truth about ourselves. Especially us men. There is no shame in admitting our weaknesses. The truth is none of us is strong. We are all weak and we all need help. Strong people are not strong. The people who have it together do not have it together. The people who are always helping others also need help. The people who are always carrying others also need to be carried. The people who are always making others laugh also crying," said Dlanga.





Mental health is a silent but deadly killer. It manifests in the most normal things. For my brother, it was online gambling, which led to a spiral of addiction he could not get himself out.





I wrestled with something all week whether I should mention this or not. In the end, I have decided to do what I said earlier: talk even if it’s hard, maybe someone else will find a way to seek help, he said