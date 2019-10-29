London - Painkillers, statins and fish oil may help to cure or reduce depression, say researchers.
Depression is defined as a mental health disorder characterised by persistently depressed mood or loss of interest in activities, causing significant impairment in daily life.
Painkillers, statins and fish can reduce inflammation and a scientific review has found that such drugs, many of which are available over the counter, are almost 80% more effective at eliminating depression than dummy pills.
Experts believe inflammation – the body’s reaction to problems such as stress and poor diet – may trigger depression.