Anxiety disorders: What are the signs?

People experience anxiety or stress from time to time as they navigate through their careers, relationships, or just day-to-day living. So, it is not unusual to go through these feelings from time to time. However, according to Sindisiwe Mlotshwa, a counselling psychologist at Akeso Clinic, these emotions can begin to affect your work performance, relationships, and quality of life, if they occur too frequently and are more severe.

There are multiple types of anxiety disorders, including social anxieties or social phobia, separation anxieties, and panic attacks. Globally, studies show that one in thirteen people suffer from anxiety. But, because stress is a normal part of life, it can be difficult to tell when it has become unhealthy. If your anxiety or stress occurs frequently, experts suggest that you take note of these signs:

1. Uncontrollable worry 2. Excessive nervousness 3. Sleep problems

4. Muscle tension 5. Poor concentration 6. Increased heart rate

7. Upset stomach 8. Avoiding situations that may cause fear According to Mlotshwa, these signs could potentially mean that you are suffering from an anxiety disorder.

Thankfully, professional treatment is available, and there are various approaches to treating and overcoming anxiety disorders - alone or in combination. These include: Exercise

Exercise can be helpful as it promotes the healthy production of serotonin and endorphins to help regulate anxious feelings. These natural hormones promote feelings of calm and well-being and can assist in managing the symptoms. According to Mlotshwa, exercise is recommended in conjunction with other interventions, such as psychotherapy or medication prescribed by a psychiatrist. Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT)

“Through CBT, unhealthy thinking patterns that elevate anxiety levels are identified and challenged. Often, CBT will also include elements of exposure therapy and relaxation techniques.” Exposure therapy involves slow and gradual exposure to whatever triggers the client’s anxiety to diminish their distress. It should only be done with the assistance of a trained professional. Relaxation techniques

These include practices such as deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, and mindful sensory engagements. "Through focusing on external and physical experiences or senses, we can help the person to step out of their internal emotional experiences," says Mlotshwa. Psychiatrists